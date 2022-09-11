Brews & Bites celebrates 2nd annual shindig

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Walthall Park was filled with people Saturday taking part in the second annual Brews & Bites 2022.

The event is put on by the Downtown Hattiesburg Association and features craft beer paired with local food trucks and music.

“This event is special for us because we live in this neighborhood and the main reason we live in this neighborhood is because we can walk to the downtown business district and none of that is possible without the work of the downtown association,” said Leeanne Venable, president of the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood Association.

“This event supports them. It’s one of (its) biggest fundraisers of the year, and so, one of the things that the neighbors do is we volunteer at these events to make sure that it’s successful.”

Brews & Bites aims to bring people from across the Pine Belt together.

“I think the best part about this event is all the neighbors that come and we see people that we only see at these events,” Venable said. “Maybe they drive in for these events, and so, it’s always good to see people that come from out of town and also to see friends that we don’t get to see every day.”

Vendors also welcomed the event’s return for a second year.

“It was really successful last year even though it was raining, so, it’s good to be back again and see the people coming in and just enjoying a passion for sharing beer and time with each other outside,” said Southern Prohibition Brewing’s Avegail Avila.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.