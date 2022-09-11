Win Stuff
‘Battle of the Badges’ softball game raises money for TEAAM Autism

Petal stair climb honors 9-11 responders
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police officers and city firefighters took the diamond at William Carey University Saturday night, in a friendly competition to raise money for a local non-profit.

It was part of the first “Battle of the Badges” softball game.

The event benefited TEAAM Autism.

That organization works with Mississippians with autism spectrum disorders and intellectual, developmental or specific learning disabilities.

“(Funds go) to our summer camp for children and adults on the autism spectrum,” said Crystal Phillips, director of operations for TEAAM Autism. “This will help make improvements to the camp, as well as help with camp life in general.”

The Hattiesburg Police Department won the game, 15-8.

