USM professors speak on United Kingdom following Queen Elizabeth’s death

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After Queen Elizabeth’s abrupt passing on Thursday, Sept. 8, many people were left in shock and despair.

“I kind of believed she was eternal, that she wouldn’t die,” said USM Distinguished Professor of History Andrew Wiest. “I was very shocked when I heard that she had actually passed away. I didn’t think that could happen.”

After being coronated in 1953, many people only remember Queen Elizabeth II as the United Kingdom’s monarch, making this time even harder.

“We were able to see with our students in the British studies program, being there every summer, the fondness that so many people have for the queen,” said USM’s Director of British Studies, Dave Davies. “This has to be a really, really difficult time for this country.”

Following her passing, both Wiest and Davies are uncertain of the future of England and the United Kingdom.

The two have concerns regarding the government of the country.

“She commanded so much respect that republicanism never really took off in Britain,” said Wiest. “Will Charles command that amount of respect is an open question.”

The future of the United Kingdom came into question as well.

“I honestly think one of the things that was keeping many Scots voting to remain in the union was their respect for the queen,” said Wiest. “If Scotland has a renewed push for independence again, will that respect still be there for Charles to keep the vote?”

Neither professor is sure what will come, saying the only certainty is uncertainty.

“Most people in Britain, the vast majority of people, know no other head of state,” said Wiest. “She has been around longer than most people can remember, and that part of their lives has stopped. It’s the end of one period of history and the beginning of another, and times like that are always uncertain.”

The official date for King Charles III’s coronation has yet to be determined.

