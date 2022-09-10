Win Stuff
United Way kicks off ‘sweet’ fundraising campaign for fall 2022

The United Way of Southeast MS kicked off its FY23 fundraising campaign, Giving Back is Sweet, on Friday, Sep. 9.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United Way of the Pine Belt Region kicked off its fall 2022 fundraising campaign in Laurel on Friday, Sept. 9.

“We’ve officially kicked off our campaign for fundraising, and so we had just kind of a little breakfast this morning, invited our agencies and some of our volunteers and supporters and just got everybody fired up and ready to go out and campaign,” said United Way Executive Director Betsy Ivey.

Ivey also added that the theme for the organization’s campaign this year is “Giving Back is Sweet.”

Friday’s program included videos of people that United Way has helped in the past and discussed what audience they want to work with this year.

The 2022 Campaign Chairman Jonathan Strickler talked with the guests about the importance of the campaign.

“This year, it’s a little different in the sense that we’re trying to get smaller businesses to participate as well,” said Strickler. “In the past, we’ve had large pay-sitter companies that would come in and do campaigns with their employees. We’re going to continue that, obviously, but what we’d like to do is encourage smaller businesses who may not know what the United Way is.”

The presentation also included success stories, like Brandon Buckley’s daughter, who benefited from an agency United Way helps in the Hub City.

“It has been a blessing because if it wouldn’t of been for supporters, donations and supporters, like the United Way at the Children’s Center, I don’t know if my daughter would of been able to be a student at the Children’s Center in Hattiesburg,” said Buckley.

United Way hopes that with a fundraising goal of $550,000, there will be more stories like Buckley’s in the future.

The organization has already collected $200,000 but has until Mar. 1 of next year to achieve its goal.

