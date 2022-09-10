Miami pulls away in 2nd half to top USM, 30-7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WDAM) - The University of Southern MIssissippi football team hung tough with its nationally-ranked host Saturday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

But the 15th ranked University of Miami scored late in the second quarter to take a 10-7 halftime lead, then broke the game open with two scores to open the third quarter on its way to a 30-7 victory over the Golden Eagles.

Freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke threw for 207 yards in his debut as USM’s starting quarterback, but the Hurricanes (2-0) kept the Golden Eagles (0-2) off the scoreboard in the second half.

Wilcke hooked up with Jason Brownlee on a 32-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give USM a 7-3 lead.

It was pretty much all Miami after that.

A 1-yard touchdown run by Henry Parrish capped the first half for the Hurricanes, who then opened the third quarter, scoring a pair of touchdowns in just more than a two-minute span.

Tyler Franklin scored on a 7-yard run to top off Miami’s 13-play, 77-yard scoring drive to start the second half.

After forcing a three-and-out, Tyrique Stevenson’s 30-yard punt return set up a touchdown on a 35-yard flea-flicker from quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to Key’Shawn Smith.

Andres Borregales wrapped up a three-field goal afternoon with kicks of 33 yards and 40 yards in the fourth quarter.

Wilcke, who started in place of injured Ty Keyes, completed 16-of-27 passes with a touchdown and an interception.

Van Dyke hit 20-of-29 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Miami.

Miami outgained USM on the ground, rushing for 198 yards compared to the 24 net yards the Golden Eagles managed on the ground.

In a return to his hometown, Frank Gore Jr. managed just 10 yards on seven carries against the Hurricanes a week after logging a career-high 178 yards rushing against Liberty University.

Gore also caught two passes for 13 yards.

Parrish ran for 102 yards and a touchdown for Miami. Franklin added 43 yards and a touchdown for the Hurricanes.

Brownlee had five catches for a 102 yards and a score for the Golden Eagles, while Xavier Restrepo led Miami with seven catches for 98 yards.

Miami outgained the Golden Eagles, 462 total yards to 231 total yards.

USM will host Northwestern State University at 6 p.m. Saturday.

