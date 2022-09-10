Jones Co. officials cut ribbon for Mobile Health Clinic in Laurel

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting in Laurel for the Family Health Center’s new Mobile Health Clinic on Friday, Sept. 9.

The mobile unit will be able to offer comprehensive care to underserved areas, including mental health services.

“We provide a comprehensive primary health care program, and this clinic will allow us to go in areas to offer to those services,” said Rashad Ali, the CEO and OBGYN of the Family Health Center. “So, we hope that in areas where people cannot make it to the clinic, we’ll be able to take our mobile unit into those areas and do so.”

The mobile health clinic will be able to offer all the services of its main location in Laurel.

