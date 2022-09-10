Win Stuff
Jones Co. officials cut ribbon for Mobile Health Clinic in Laurel

The Jones County Family Health Clinic, Inc. cut the ribbon on its new Mobile Health Clinic, which will offer medical care to underserved communities.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting in Laurel for the Family Health Center’s new Mobile Health Clinic on Friday, Sept. 9.

The mobile unit will be able to offer comprehensive care to underserved areas, including mental health services.

“We provide a comprehensive primary health care program, and this clinic will allow us to go in areas to offer to those services,” said Rashad Ali, the CEO and OBGYN of the Family Health Center. “So, we hope that in areas where people cannot make it to the clinic, we’ll be able to take our mobile unit into those areas and do so.”

The mobile health clinic will be able to offer all the services of its main location in Laurel.

