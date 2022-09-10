Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg man struck by train

POLICE
POLICE(NONE)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, September 10, 2022, emergency personnel responded to a report of a man struck by a train, around 7:15 a.m. near West Pine Street and Highway 49.

The pedestrian has been identified as 37-year-old, Antonio Fisher, of Hattiesburg. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said that Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident will remain under investigation.

The rail crossing on McInnis Loop will be blocked from both sides for thru traffic due to the train blocking the crossing, which will last for several hours according to railway officials.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after...
Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Eric Aguilar was arrested by Hattiesburg police for hindering prosecution in the ongoing...
2nd teen arrested for hindering prosecution in Hub City shooting investigation
Mississippi’s only burn center to close Oct. 14

Latest News

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Karley Robin Loper, age 13,...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teen
Petal vs. Columbia
Gametime! - Week 3
Petal vs. Columbia
Gametime! - Week 3
United Way 2022 Campaign Kickoff
United Way kicks off ‘sweet’ fundraising campaign for fall 2022