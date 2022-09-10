Hattiesburg man struck by train

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, September 10, 2022, emergency personnel responded to a report of a man struck by a train, around 7:15 a.m. near West Pine Street and Highway 49.

The pedestrian has been identified as 37-year-old, Antonio Fisher, of Hattiesburg. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said that Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident will remain under investigation.

The rail crossing on McInnis Loop will be blocked from both sides for thru traffic due to the train blocking the crossing, which will last for several hours according to railway officials.

