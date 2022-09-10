Gametime! - Week 3
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A rainy night in the Pine Belt led to some wild finishes. Here’s a look at the week 3 high school football scores:
- Oak Grove (42) Hattiesburg (21)
- Columbia (20) Petal (16)
- Jefferson Davis County (35) D’Iberville (34) – OT
- FCAHS (35) South Jones (20)
- PCS (14) Hartfield Academy (7)
- Sumrall (36) Seminary (20)
- Wayne County (42) Tylertown (13)
- Mendenhall (13) Laurel (10)
- Poplarville (48) Lumberton (0)
- Mount Olive (16) Collins (14)
- East Marion (41) North Forrest (0)
- Raleigh (46) Taylorsville (12)
- Resurrection (20) Stringer (7)
- Pass Christian (21) Purvis (14)
- St. Martin (48) West Marion (20)
- Amite School (14) Sacred Heart (0)
- Bowling Green (36) Wayne Academy (21)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (28) Delta Streets Academy (14)
- Mize (7) Enterprise-Clarke (6)
- Picayune (21) Gulfport (7)
- Hancock (44) Greene County (22)
- Ocean Springs (36) George County (0)
- Northeast Jones (26) Perry Central (6) – Thursday
- Richton (19) St. Andrew’s (15) – Thursday
- Bay Springs (52) Heidelberg (6) – Thursday
