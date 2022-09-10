Gametime! - Week 3

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A rainy night in the Pine Belt led to some wild finishes. Here’s a look at the week 3 high school football scores:

  • Oak Grove (42) Hattiesburg (21)
  • Columbia (20) Petal (16)
  • Jefferson Davis County (35) D’Iberville (34) – OT
  • FCAHS (35) South Jones (20)
  • PCS (14) Hartfield Academy (7)
  • Sumrall (36) Seminary (20)
  • Wayne County (42) Tylertown (13)
  • Mendenhall (13) Laurel (10)
  • Poplarville (48) Lumberton (0)
  • Mount Olive (16) Collins (14)
  • East Marion (41) North Forrest (0)
  • Raleigh (46) Taylorsville (12)
  • Resurrection (20) Stringer (7)
  • Pass Christian (21) Purvis (14)
  • St. Martin (48) West Marion (20)
  • Amite School (14) Sacred Heart (0)
  • Bowling Green (36) Wayne Academy (21)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (28) Delta Streets Academy (14)
  • Mize (7) Enterprise-Clarke (6)
  • Picayune (21) Gulfport (7)
  • Hancock (44) Greene County (22)
  • Ocean Springs (36) George County (0)
  • Northeast Jones (26) Perry Central (6) – Thursday
  • Richton (19) St. Andrew’s (15) – Thursday
  • Bay Springs (52) Heidelberg (6) – Thursday

