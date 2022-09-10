Gametime! - Week 3

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A rainy night in the Pine Belt led to some wild finishes. Here’s a look at the week 3 high school football scores:

Oak Grove (42) Hattiesburg (21)

Columbia (20) Petal (16)

Jefferson Davis County (35) D’Iberville (34) – OT

FCAHS (35) South Jones (20)

PCS (14) Hartfield Academy (7)

Sumrall (36) Seminary (20)

Wayne County (42) Tylertown (13)

Mendenhall (13) Laurel (10)

Poplarville (48) Lumberton (0)

Mount Olive (16) Collins (14)

East Marion (41) North Forrest (0)

Raleigh (46) Taylorsville (12)

Resurrection (20) Stringer (7)

Pass Christian (21) Purvis (14)

St. Martin (48) West Marion (20)

Amite School (14) Sacred Heart (0)

Bowling Green (36) Wayne Academy (21)

Sylva-Bay Academy (28) Delta Streets Academy (14)

Mize (7) Enterprise-Clarke (6)

Picayune (21) Gulfport (7)

Hancock (44) Greene County (22)

Ocean Springs (36) George County (0)

Northeast Jones (26) Perry Central (6) – Thursday

Richton (19) St. Andrew’s (15) – Thursday

Bay Springs (52) Heidelberg (6) – Thursday

