Covington Co. supervisors consider property tax increase

The Covington County school board requested the Board of Supervisors consider a millage rate increase to cover rising costs.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Property owners in Covington County will see a tax increase if the proposed FY23 budget is adopted by county supervisors next week.

Supervisors are set to vote on Monday, Sept. 12, for a new budget, which has a total projected revenue of more than $20 million. Of that amount, 61% would be financed through ad valorem taxes.

The plan includes a millage rate increase of 4.50 mills on ad valorem taxes. The Covington County School District had requested 3.50 mills of that.

“The biggest portion of it is because of the schools,” said Arthur Keys, president of the Covington County Board of Supervisors. “It’s just by statute; you have to honor whatever they request. So theirs is a 3.5% increase, so we didn’t have any choice about that.”

Supervisors are scheduled to vote on the new budget at 2 p.m. Monday.

