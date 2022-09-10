Win Stuff
2nd teen arrested for hindering prosecution in Hub City shooting investigation

Eric Aguilar was arrested by Hattiesburg police for hindering prosecution in the ongoing...
Eric Aguilar was arrested by Hattiesburg police for hindering prosecution in the ongoing investigation of a May 2022 shooting.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A second Hattiesburg teen has been arrested for refusal to cooperate with police in the ongoing investigation of a May 2022 shooting in the Hub City.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 18-year-old Eric Aguilar on Friday, Sept. 9, on charges of hindering prosecution. Aguilar is the second person arrested on for refusing to cooperate with law enforcement; the first was 18-year-old Janiyah Cooper on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The investigation stems from a shooting that occurred in May 2022 on Myrtle Street in Hattiesburg.

Police booked Aguilar into the Forrest County Jail.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting should contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

