William Carrey announces increase in scholarship amounts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday morning, William Carey University announced a significant restructuring of its academic scholarship program.

This change will mean an average increase of 40% in scholarship amounts awarded to freshmen, transfer and international students.

WCU President Ben Burnett said this initiative was one of his first priorities when he assumed his new role as university president.

“The gap between our scholarship and tuition has widened, and so we thought it was time to do something about that,” said Burnett. “But this will send the message that we want students from Mississippi and beyond to consider William Carey university.”

Under the new structure, scholarships will range from $5,100 to $9,300 per year for students who live on campus and $2,700 to $6,600 for commuters.

It will also include Church-related Vocation scholarships for ministerial students, increasing those awards to $9,900 for on-campus students and $6,300 for commuters.

Rana Abozeed, WCU Student Government Association president, said this scholarship increase would also help students to focus more on making their education a top priority.

“Definitely having an increase in scholarship means that’s going to be a great opportunity for students to pursue their college education,” said Abozeed. “A lot of students, unfortunately, would drop out of school in the middle of the school year just because they are unable to manage finances. But with this scholarship increase, that means a lot of students will get to pursue their college education, finish up strong and have their degrees.”

This scholarship program will begin in the fall of 2023.

