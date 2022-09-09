Staying weather aware as we approach peak hurricane season

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the peak of hurricane season just around the corner, it’s important to always remember what you’ll need to be prepared.

Hurricane Kits

The first step in preparing for a hurricane is having a hurricane kit ready to go. These kits should be stored in a convenient location inside your home with all the items you may need in case of evacuation or a power outage.

Some examples of what needs to go in a hurricane kit, and their average prices, are listed below:

A case of water ($6.99-$27.99)

Non-perishable foods such as ready-to-eat soup, granola bars, canned tuna, and trail mix

A first aid kit ($13.99-$129.99)

Personal medication

Portable phone chargers ($9.99-$29.99)

Batteries ($9.36-$30.99)

Flashlight ($6.49-$40.00)

Cash

Other items that you should pack, if applicable to you, are pet food, all items for infants or young children and feminine products.

If you are afraid you might forget something important, hurricane kits are available online. ($50-220)

Evacuation Plans

Be prepared to evacuate if you are told to do so by officials.

It is important to always take the path officials direct you to take, even if there is a lot of traffic. Other roads may be flooded, so stay on the guided roadway.

Before leaving home, grab your emergency kit and turn off your water, electricity and gas.

Have a plan for your pets. It’s a good idea to contact your local emergency shelter for their rules for pets if you plan on staying there.

Local emergency shelters open, typically, 24 hours before a hurricane is set to make landfall. They provide food and water for you, but they suggest you bring any personal items you may need while you stay there.

