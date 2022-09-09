Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Staying weather aware as we approach peak hurricane season

With the peak of hurricane season just around the corner, it’s important to always remember what you’ll need to be prepared.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the peak of hurricane season just around the corner, it’s important to always remember what you’ll need to be prepared.

Hurricane Kits

The first step in preparing for a hurricane is having a hurricane kit ready to go. These kits should be stored in a convenient location inside your home with all the items you may need in case of evacuation or a power outage.

Some examples of what needs to go in a hurricane kit, and their average prices, are listed below:

  • A case of water ($6.99-$27.99)
  • Non-perishable foods such as ready-to-eat soup, granola bars, canned tuna, and trail mix
  • A first aid kit ($13.99-$129.99)
  • Personal medication
  • Portable phone chargers ($9.99-$29.99)
  • Batteries ($9.36-$30.99)
  • Flashlight ($6.49-$40.00)
  • Cash

Other items that you should pack, if applicable to you, are pet food, all items for infants or young children and feminine products.

If you are afraid you might forget something important, hurricane kits are available online. ($50-220)

Evacuation Plans

Be prepared to evacuate if you are told to do so by officials.

It is important to always take the path officials direct you to take, even if there is a lot of traffic. Other roads may be flooded, so stay on the guided roadway.

Before leaving home, grab your emergency kit and turn off your water, electricity and gas.

Have a plan for your pets. It’s a good idea to contact your local emergency shelter for their rules for pets if you plan on staying there.

Local emergency shelters open, typically, 24 hours before a hurricane is set to make landfall. They provide food and water for you, but they suggest you bring any personal items you may need while you stay there.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Police report that two suspects have been identified in an ongoing grand larceny investigation...
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Underwood, 35, to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed...
Jury convicts Hattiesburg man of manslaughter, sentenced to 20 years
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say

Latest News

POCKET MUSEUM WEBSITE
Hub City’s littlest museum gets new home on the world wide web
Organization needs more pledges for awareness walk.
Awareness walk for veterans with PTSD scheduled for Sept. 24
Law & Public Safety and JROTC giving students the edge for life after high school.
New classes in Lamar Co. School District are big hits
Mississippi’s tiniest museum invited people to tour their new home today, but don’t worry; it...
Hub City’s littlest museum gets new home on the world wide web