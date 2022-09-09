Scattered showers this weekend, with lower humidity arriving on Tuesday

Scattered T-Storms will be possible this evening. It will definitely be a smart idea to take the umbrellas and ponchos with you head out to cheer on your team tonight!

A few scattered t-storms will be possible for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A dry cold front will move in early next week. That could give us our first taste of fall with dry air and low humidity! Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Skies will be sunny for most of next week.

