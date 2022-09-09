Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Scattered showers this weekend, with lower humidity arriving on Tuesday

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 9/9
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered T-Storms will be possible this evening. It will definitely be a smart idea to take the umbrellas and ponchos with you head out to cheer on your team tonight!

A few scattered t-storms will be possible for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A dry cold front will move in early next week. That could give us our first taste of fall with dry air and low humidity! Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Skies will be sunny for most of next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
Police report that two suspects have been identified in an ongoing grand larceny investigation...
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of...
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 9/9
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 9/9
09/09 Ryan’s “Football” Friday Morning Forecast
09/09 Ryan’s “Football” Friday Morning Forecast
09/09 Ryan’s “Football” Friday Morning Forecast
09/09 Ryan’s “Football” Friday Morning Forecast
hurricane
Staying weather aware as we approach peak hurricane season