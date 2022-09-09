IN THE PINE BELT: List of Water Donation Sites

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson.

Below is a list of places you can make donations to:

Pine Belt Area Bottled Water Drive For Jackson : Through Friday, Sept. 16, residents can drop off donations of unopened plastic water bottles at fire stations throughout the Pine Belt.

Covington County

Collins Fire Department : Water donations can be dropped off at Collins Fire Station No. 1, located at 200 South First Street, from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. through Sept. 18.

Forrest County

Forrest County Branch of the NAACP : Water donations are being taken at St. James C.M.E. Church on Country Club Road, but you are asked to call either 601-550-0080 or 601-307-5377 before coming to the church.

North Forrest - 2315 Glendale Avenue, Hattiesburg

Dixie - 19 Dixie Barn Road, Hattiesburg

Sunrise - 1071 Luther Carter Road, Hattiesburg

McLaurin - 310 Carter Road, Hattiesburg

Brooklyn - 48 Old Hwy 49 W to Brooklyn Road, Brooklyn

Macedonia - 609 Macedonia Road, Petal

Carnes - 268 John Morris Road, Lumberton

Rawls Springs - 512 Archie Smith Road, Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg

Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corporation : The organization’s office at 601 E. Pine Street will take donations of water and monetary donations from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Fire Station #1 - 810 Main Street, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #3 - 53 Academy Drive, Ste 1, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #4 - 5033 Hwy 42, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #5 - 922 E Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #6 - 3804 Montague Boulevard, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #7 - 46 Parkway Boulevard, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #8 - 104 Lamar Boulevard, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #9 - Hwy 49 North, Hattiesburg

Lamar County

Sumrall – 54 Pine Street

Purvis – 805 Main Street

Lumberton – 21 N First Street

Oak Grove – 2536 Old Hwy 24

Northeast Lamar Station 2 – 5502 West 4th Street

Northeast Lamar Station 1 – 753 Weathersby Road

Central Lamar - 1 Keystone Drive

Marion County

Marion County Sheriff’s Office: The water drop-off location will be at the Civil Defense office from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. through September 8.

Pearl River County

Pearl River Community College: From Sept. 6 - 13, donations can be dropped off at the Receiving Warehouse on the Poplarville campus between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Petal

Petal Healing Garden - To donate water, visit the organization’s Facebook page or call 601-408-3856.

John E. Anderson Fire Station #1 - 102 Fairchild Drive, Petal

Station #2 - 109 West Eighth Avenue, Petal

Station #3 - 1187 Highway 42, Petal

Wayne County

Wayne County High School: you can donate cases or gallons of water to the WCHS campus by Friday, September 16th.

This list will be updated if more drop-off locations are provided and ongoing drives come to an end.

