Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

IN THE PINE BELT: List of Water Donation Sites

(WJRT)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson.

Below is a list of places you can make donations to:

Covington County

  • Collins Fire Department: Water donations can be dropped off at Collins Fire Station No. 1, located at 200 South First Street, from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. through Sept. 18.

Forrest County

  • Forrest County Branch of the NAACP: Water donations are being taken at St. James C.M.E. Church on Country Club Road, but you are asked to call either 601-550-0080 or 601-307-5377 before coming to the church.
  • North Forrest - 2315 Glendale Avenue, Hattiesburg
  • Dixie - 19 Dixie Barn Road, Hattiesburg
  • Sunrise - 1071 Luther Carter Road, Hattiesburg
  • McLaurin - 310 Carter Road, Hattiesburg
  • Brooklyn - 48 Old Hwy 49 W to Brooklyn Road, Brooklyn
  • Macedonia - 609 Macedonia Road, Petal
  • Carnes - 268 John Morris Road, Lumberton
  • Rawls Springs - 512 Archie Smith Road, Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg

  • Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corporation: The organization’s office at 601 E. Pine Street will take donations of water and monetary donations from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
  • Fire Station #1 - 810 Main Street, Hattiesburg
  • Fire Station #3 - 53 Academy Drive, Ste 1, Hattiesburg
  • Fire Station #4 - 5033 Hwy 42, Hattiesburg
  • Fire Station #5 - 922 E Hardy Street, Hattiesburg
  • Fire Station #6 - 3804 Montague Boulevard, Hattiesburg
  • Fire Station #7 - 46 Parkway Boulevard, Hattiesburg
  • Fire Station #8 - 104 Lamar Boulevard, Hattiesburg
  • Fire Station #9 - Hwy 49 North, Hattiesburg

Lamar County

  • Sumrall – 54 Pine Street
  • Purvis – 805 Main Street
  • Lumberton – 21 N First Street
  • Oak Grove – 2536 Old Hwy 24
  • Northeast Lamar Station 2 – 5502 West 4th Street
  • Northeast Lamar Station 1 – 753 Weathersby Road
  • Central Lamar - 1 Keystone Drive

Marion County

  • Marion County Sheriff’s Office: The water drop-off location will be at the Civil Defense office from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. through September 8.

Pearl River County

  • Pearl River Community College: From Sept. 6 - 13, donations can be dropped off at the Receiving Warehouse on the Poplarville campus between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Petal

Wayne County

  • Wayne County High School: you can donate cases or gallons of water to the WCHS campus by Friday, September 16th.

This list will be updated if more drop-off locations are provided and ongoing drives come to an end.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Police report that two suspects have been identified in an ongoing grand larceny investigation...
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Underwood, 35, to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed...
Jury convicts Hattiesburg man of manslaughter, sentenced to 20 years
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say

Latest News

Several road signs in Covington County, including some from Mount Horeb Road, have been stolen...
Covington Co. officials offer reward for info on road sign thefts
The Collins Rotary Club will host a Recruiting Social at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church...
Collins Rotary to host Recruiting Social, Sept. 9
The Laurel Police Department collected donated water bottles to send to the capital of Jackson.
Laurel police deliver water donations to Jackson
Hattiesburg 9/11 memorial
Hattiesburg gets ready for the city’s 21st 9/11 memorial