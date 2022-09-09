Win Stuff
PHOTO GALLERY: How a crisis brought the community together

The South Central Conference of Adventist Community Services hosted a water distribution on...
The South Central Conference of Adventist Community Services hosted a water distribution on September 3, 2022, where a total of 17 pallets (15,000 bottles) of water were given out.(The South Central Conference of Adventist Community Services)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If the ultimate measure of a community is how people come together during a time of crisis, then Jackson, Mississippi, passes the litmus test.

An outpouring of water donations and volunteer distributions in the midst of Jackson’s water crisis came from ordinary people, schools, churches, businesses, and other organizations.

Without hesitation, hearts, wallets, and parking lots opened up allowing the state’s emergency response team and other organizations to either host water distributions or serve as donation sites.

Businesses stopped their daily routines to set up giveaways.

Volunteers came out of the woodwork to lend a hand.

Even organizations outside of Mississippi sent pallets, truckloads of water, and cash to help people in Jackson who at one point, had no running water.

After years of spontaneous boil water notices and abrupt school closures during severe weather, the tap water emergency came to a head on August 29, when Pearl River flooding overwhelmed an already fragile main treatment plant.

It caused many of Jackson’s faucets to deliver barely - if any - water.

Then, President Biden approved an emergency declaration for Jackson, enabling the state to tap into critical resources to respond to the crisis.

Aside from the politics of the water crisis playing out in public, what began to happen behind the scenes is a story best told in images.

This WLBT photo gallery shows how a crisis brought many people in Jackson together.

We’d love to see your stories too. Photos can be sent to sharie@wlbt.com.

