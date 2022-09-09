Pearl River improves to 2-0 with road win

Pearl River Community College Sports Information

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River football team showed that it had toughness inside its DNA Thursday night at Tiger Stadium against Northeast. The Wildcat defensive unit put on a remarkable performance to propel them to a 20-13 victory over the Tigers.

With the victory, Pearl River moves to 2-0 for the first time since the 2015 season and extends its all-time record against Northeast to 33-6.

“You can’t say enough about Coach (Ty) Trahan, Coach (Ta’Ron) Sims and Coach (Lorenzo) Breland. I don’t know that I’ve ever been so proud of a group of coaches and kids,” Pearl River coach Seth Smith said. “To the outside, no one thought that we could be 2-0. Everyone thought we were just little Pearl River.

“These kids are battling and fighting. What you got to watch tonight is in our DNA. We may not be the biggest or the fastest, but we are going to fight for four quarters. That was something they did. I’m so thankful that I get an opportunity to coach these kids.”

Despite entering the midway point trailing 6-0, Smith’s message to the team at halftime was to not stress.

“The biggest thing was not panicking. We just have to stay calm and know it’s a four-quarter game. These games take forever,” he said. “We told them to keep being them offensively. Northeast is a great defensive team. The best thing about tonight was that it showed that we can win pretty, and we can ugly. Either way, we find a way to win.”

