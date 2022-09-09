Parts of Hattiesburg dealing with discolored water

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Parts of Hattiesburg were dealing with discolored water Friday afternoon after a water main was cracked near the 28th Avenue bridge construction site earlier.

The City of Hattiesburg issued releases, with the first coming around 11 a.m. and saying that “some homes and businesses” along the “North 28th Avenue corridor” could be without water pressure after the line took a hit.

A second release from the city at 1:45 p.m. Friday said that cracked main was creating “brown-water” issues in other areas of Hattiesburg.

“The line that was hit is a 20-inch main that feeds into other lines throughout our city,” the release read. “Our water system is looped and interconnected , and when the system is experiencing drops in pressure in one area, the system responds by drawing from other sources in the system.”

The release said the discoloration results “in water changing direction within the system, stirring up sediment in the pipes,” the release read. “This results in brown water.”

Repair work continues, the release said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.