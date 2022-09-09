Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Non-potable water distribution in Jackson being curtailed

.The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is phasing out non-potable water distribution in...
.The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is phasing out non-potable water distribution in the Jackson and Byram areas.(MEMA)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Communications

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - As the water pressure in the City of Jackson continues to improve, the state is phasing out non-potable water distribution.

Non-potable water is non-drinkable and used primarily to flush toilets.

Starting Saturday, Metrocenter Mall will be only site providing non-potable water.

All four of Jackson’s water distribution sites will continue to provide bottled water for drinking. The foour sites will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“Residents in Jackson and Byram have seen days of continuous water pressure,” MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “We’ve seen a significant decrease in the need for non-potable water at our sites. We feel confident in phasing out some non-potable water distribution.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
Police report that two suspects have been identified in an ongoing grand larceny investigation...
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of...
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer

Latest News

Steve Buckley, Jones College
Bobcats break away from East Mississippi, 42-28
Steve Buckley, Jones College
Bobcats break away from East Mississippi, 42-28
Seth Smith, PRCC head coach
Pearl River improves to 2-0 with road win
POCKET MUSEUM WEBSITE
Hub City’s littlest museum gets new home on the world wide web