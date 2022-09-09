Non-potable water distribution in Jackson being curtailed

From Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Communications

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - As the water pressure in the City of Jackson continues to improve, the state is phasing out non-potable water distribution.

Non-potable water is non-drinkable and used primarily to flush toilets.

Starting Saturday, Metrocenter Mall will be only site providing non-potable water.

All four of Jackson’s water distribution sites will continue to provide bottled water for drinking. The foour sites will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“Residents in Jackson and Byram have seen days of continuous water pressure,” MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “We’ve seen a significant decrease in the need for non-potable water at our sites. We feel confident in phasing out some non-potable water distribution.”

