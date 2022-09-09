Win Stuff
New classes in Lamar Co. School District are big hits

By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County School District implemented new courses into the curriculum this summer that have been a big hit with the students.

The JROTC and Law & Public Safety courses allow students to be ahead of their peers by getting them started early on much-needed career information and skills.

The JROTC program teaches kids leadership skills, gives students a chance for scholarships, and gives kids an early start if they want to join the military.

“Those that complete the full two years of JROTC and are looking into the military, depending on which branch, it’s an automatic advancement, which means an extra $300 or $400 a month. And the biggest part is that it’s an advancement or promotion by 18 months, so they’ll always be ahead of their peers,” said Col. John Chambliss, retired U.S. Army and Senior Army Instructor for Lamar County Schools.

On the other hand, the Law & Public Safety course looks at the first responder line of work, including police, EMS, fire and more. The course teaches the students their rights and provides them with certifications they would need to be productive first responders.

“So far, we already got them CPR certified,” said Terrence Taylor, a school resource officer and instructor. “We spent the first couple of weeks on that. They are first aid certified, and we’re doing FEMA certification right now. It’s exciting that the students are already getting their training in high school when some people are just getting the training in their, in their careers.”

Regardless of the line of work, all students in the course have an academic edge over others in their field.

“Whether you want to go into the military later on in life or just be a regular citizen, it teaches you the fundamental things you need to be good at, whatever you’re going into,” said Tiffany Scardino, an Oak Grove High School senior.

Both programs take two full years to complete.

