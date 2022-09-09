Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat

Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.
Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death.

During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond.

St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head.

According to a probable cause statement, police said Beechner led officers to the house’s roof, where they found a child, identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, covered in a white sheet.

Beechner does not yet have an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
Police report that two suspects have been identified in an ongoing grand larceny investigation...
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of...
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer

Latest News

Brigham Young University said it reached out to more than 50 people who attended the event,...
BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player
.The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is phasing out non-potable water distribution in...
Non-potable water distribution in Jackson being curtailed
An image of Queen Elizabeth is projected on the Sydney Opera House on Friday.
‘A servant queen’: World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the...
Coyote found hiding in family’s bathroom
The IAEA team observes the damage caused by shelling on the roof of the special building at...
Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril