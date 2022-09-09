Laurel police deliver water donations to Jackson

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler left Laurel today heading for the capital city, and inside, it carried hundreds of bottles of clean water.

The Laurel Police Department collected water donations from the community for over a week.

Captain Michael Reeves said that in that time, the community banded together to help their neighbors.

“We put the request out for people to donate water for the citizens of Jackson,” said Reeves. “The community’s really turned out. We’ve got 22 pallets to deliver today.”

Depending on how quickly Jackson’s clean water is restored, Reeves said the police department could hold another water drive in the future.

