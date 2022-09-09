Win Stuff
Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11

A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after officers attempted a traffic stop.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after officers attempted a traffic stop.

According to the department, the driver, Larry Paige, fled the traffic stop. An officer attempted to tase Paige before he could drive away, but Paige was able to get away in his vehicle.

Officers pursued until Paige wrecked his car further along the highway. No injuries were reported.

“Coming down Highway 11 here where the individual lost control of his vehicle,” said LPD Captain Michael Reaves. “As you can see, he wrecked behind us. No one was injured. He was taken into custody at that point without incident.

“Obviously, these things cause danger to the public. This individual is well-known to us, so right now, we’re looking at a host of felony charges on him as well.”

Paige is in Jones County custody on several felony charges, including fleeing in a motor vehicle.

The Laurel Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

