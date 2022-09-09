Win Stuff
Hub City’s littlest museum gets new home on the world wide web

Mississippi's tiniest museum invited people to tour their new home today, but don't worry; it still has its old one.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s tiniest museum invited people to tour their new home today, but don’t worry; it still has its old one.

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, located in a downtown Hattiesburg alley, continues to attract people from all over the country to visit its unique exhibits. However, its newest endeavor is all online.

Museum officials unveiled its official website on Thursday, Sep. 8, and said they hope the site will encourage even more people to stop by and see what the Hub City has to offer.

“I just hope that the website will cause people who may wonder about the pocket alley and don’t live closely and ask themselves is it worth a trip to come see,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

Taylor said over 5,000 people visited the museum’s physical location this past Labor Day weekend.

“We hope that as people go through the website, certainly from far away, that they may look at some of the artists, exhibits, and who provided them as well as the art that’s here in the ally,” he said. “We’ll create a connection between those artists, many of them local, with folks from other places. Who knows where that will go.”

Taylor said exhibits change monthly, and people should expect to see some fun and spooky things incorporated in October.

You can view previous exhibits and alley art by clicking here.

