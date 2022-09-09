Win Stuff
Hattiesburg officers to be honored with ‘End of Watch’ memorial ride

A pair of Hattiesburg officers killed in the line of duty in 2015 will be honored Oct. 1 during...
A pair of Hattiesburg officers killed in the line of duty in 2015 will be honored Oct. 1 during a 55-mile memorial ride.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fifty-five miles of scenic roadway through Forrest and Lamar counties will provide the backdrop for the “Deen & Tate ‘End of Watch’ Memorial Ride.”

The escorted ride will raise funds in memory of Hattiesburg Police Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate, who were killed in the line of duty on May 9, 2015.

The ride, featuring motorcycles and Jeeps, will feature the Deen and Tate memorial site, as well as a stretch of the Benjamin J. Deen Memorial Highway before ending at Paul B. Johnson State Park for lunch.

The proceeds from the event with be split between the Hattiesburg Police Department Benefit Fund and The Greater PineBelt Community Foundation’s Benjamin J. Deen & Liquori Tate Memorial Scholarship Fund.

For early registration, follow the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/.../deen-tate-end-of-watch.

