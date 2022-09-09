Hattiesburg High School hosts First Responders’ Day event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg leaders, emergency personnel and high school students came together at Hattiesburg High for its First Responders’ Day event.

Response teams from agencies, including the Hattiesburg fire and police departments, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), were at the high school to honor and remember those who risked their lives on September 11.

“Everything that we did, from those traveling on an airplane to how we view security at venues like this, changed because of 9/11, and if anything, it shows us how we should respond when America gets hit,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

Students also had the opportunity to explore jobs in emergency response careers.

“We can’t do this without them,” said Sherod Reed, a Law and Public Safety instructor. “So, with me being a first responder, I definitely understand the sacrifice.

“We’ve got interviews going on; we’ve got sign-ups; we’ve got people already committing. It’s almost a national signing day for emergency responders, where we got children already committing.”

Hattiesburg senior Aryanna Hollingsworth said she is thankful the community came together to put on this eye-opening event for students.

“Lots and lots of opportunities,” said Hollingsworth. “I hope this opens their eyes for what they want to do when they get older so they can go ahead and prepare. Because, you know, some students don’t really believe in opening their eyes and paying attention to what’s in front of them. So, I hope this tells them, ‘Yeah, this is what I want to do, or this is what I’m looking forward to.’”

MHP Public Affairs Officer Taylor Shows said events like today allow first responders to better connect with the public.

“This event is very crucial to us because it gives kids the opportunity to realize they’re different availabilities in the workforce in first responding, several different fields you can go into,” said Shows. “It gives us a chance to reach out to these kids and show that ‘hey, we do more than just enforce the law, we try to give back to the public that gives back to us.’”

The event also featured a blood drive through Vitalant and offered COVID testing and vaccinations.

