Friday will be rainy with widespread showers and storms.

First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Monday morning
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.

Deep tropical moisture will move in tomorrow, giving us a really good chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 80s. Showers and storms will likely linger into the evening, which could spell problems for those Friday night football games.

A few scattered t-storms will be possible for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A dry cold front will move in early next week. That could give us our first taste of fall with dry air and low humidity! Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 9/7
