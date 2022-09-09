Covington Co. officials offer reward for info on road sign thefts

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County authorities are hoping a $500 cash reward will help them catch the thieves who are stealing road signs in the county.

Several road markers and stop signs were stolen over the last few weeks, mostly in districts one and two.

County supervisors are offering $500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the thefts.

“We’ve got this Facebook Messenger that they can send us information, and we have got some information, and hopefully, we’re following up on leads as we speak right now,” said Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins. “The Board of Supervisors is responsible for having (the signs) replaced, and they actually had replaced some, and some of those have come up missing in the last week or so. It’s just an ongoing issue.”

Perkins said stealing road signs is a misdemeanor, depending on the number of signs in your possession.

He also said each one costs at least $50 to replace.

You can also report tips to the Covington County Sheriff’s Department by calling 601-765-8281.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.