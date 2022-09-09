Win Stuff
Collins Rotary to host Recruiting Social, Sept. 9

The Rotary Club of Collins focuses on community service and currently has around 40 members.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins Rotary Club is looking for volunteers who want to serve their community.

The club is hosting a Recruiting Social on Friday, Sep. 9, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church on S. Fourth Street in Collins.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Rotary Club’s district governor for District 6820, Mark DiBiase, will be the keynote speaker.

DiBiase oversees more than 40 Rotary clubs in central Mississippi.

“We’re trying to get those (members) that, because of COVID, sort of like dropped off, so we’re asking them to come back,” said Rosie Jackson, chair of the Visionary Committee for the Collins Rotary Club. “We need them. Qe want them.”

The Collins Rotary Club currently has around 40 members and is focused on economic development, children’s programs and disease prevention.

