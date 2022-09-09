Win Stuff
Collins restaurant serves free meals to first responders for Patriot’s Day

A Covington County restaurant opened its doors on Friday to serve free meals to first responders and military in honor of Patriot's Day.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Annie B’s Family Restaurant honored veterans, first responders and healthcare workers for Patriot Day on Friday, Sept. 9, by serving them a free lunch.

“I appreciate them; we appreciate Covington County law enforcement, firefighters, EMT, everybody,” said Marie Raborn, general manager of Annie B’s.

The restaurant served fried chicken, catfish, beef tips, rice, vegetables and dessert.

It was the third year the restaurant had served complimentary holiday meals to those who serve the community.

