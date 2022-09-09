Win Stuff
Awareness walk for veterans with PTSD scheduled for Sept. 24

The Helping Our Heroes awareness walk is scheduled for Sept. 24 at Hinton Park, but the organization needs more pledges.
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Helping Our Heroes awareness walk is scheduled for Sept. 24 at Hinton Park, but the organization needs more pledges.

The non-profit Soldiers Freedom Outdoors is hosting the walk to raise money for its Other Hidden Wounds of War program, which helps address post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues many veterans face after returning home.

In addition to the walk, the event will feature live music, food and vendors throughout the park.

“We just want awareness that there are people out there who do care and do support,” said Cindy Wittenberg, who works as the Mississippi extension for the organization. “It is just really important that our veterans know that the community cares.”

For pledge forms and vendor applications, please contact Cindy Wittenberg at 601-596-2406 or visit the Petal Chamber of Commerce website here.

