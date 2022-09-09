09/09 Ryan’s “Football” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for a wet one later today as our wettest day of the week has arrived! It’s unfortunate timing too, as most of the morning will be relatively clear, but showers are likely and thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and early evening. That’s sadly when many will be suiting up under those Friday night lights for this week’s football games, so it’s likely you’ll encounter some wet-to-actively raining weather tonight. Almost everyone will see some rain today, but the timing is different depending on where you are. On the eastern end of the Pine Belt, expect your initial round of activity just after noon. Due to the lingering low in the area, like yesterday anything that develops will drift generally east to west, often with a slight southerly tilt. This line of active weather will push through the central Pine Belt by 3-4 PM, and be more on the north and western area by 7 PM. It’s also likely we won’t just see one “round” of rain either, and any showers will have the potential for some locally heavy rainfall...leading to a level 2 risk of Flash Flooding. Showers are going to be the primary weather today, but thunderstorms are certainly possible. There is no threat level from the SPC regarding severe weather today, so just be “weather aware” if an overachieving storm develops and keep our app handy for any unlikely warnings.

The good news is we’re about to get a break from the rain. Moisture and low pressure will linger weakly over the weekend, but drier air will slowly take over. By Sunday, we’ll be down to just a stray shower, and after that even conditional rain chances don’t return until the next weekend.

