Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘Thomas and Friends’ introduces first autistic character

Bruno is the show's first character with autism.
Bruno is the show's first character with autism.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The children’s TV show “Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go” is introducing its first autistic character.

His name is Bruno, and Mattel describes him as a “joyful, pun-making brake car.”

Bruno will be voiced by 10-year-old Chuck Smith in the U.S. and 9-year-old Elliot Garcia in the U.K. Both are voice actors with autism.

More than 2% of adults in the U.S. have autism, according to a 2017 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 26th season of “Thomas and Friends” starts later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Underwood, 35, to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed...
Jury convicts Hattiesburg man of manslaughter, sentenced to 20 years
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say
Police report that two suspects have been identified in an ongoing grand larceny investigation...
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
Hattiesburg police are looking for 28-year-old Cedrick Moffett, Jr. after a domestic dispute...
WANTED: Man wanted in Hattiesburg shooting, one injured

Latest News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Powell: Higher rates won’t likely cause deep US recession
The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada...
Canada rampage suspect death prompts fresh investigation
Eric Merda, 43, was attacked by an alligator while swimming across Lake Manatee in Florida in...
Man who lost arm during alligator attack says it was ‘do or die’
Milo now has a new “home” on the Internet to welcome all of his guests!
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum unveils official website