Police warn businesses of scam calls in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public about an ongoing scam targeting local businesses and their employees.

According to HPD, employees at a business on Hardy Street and West 4th Street have received calls from an individual claiming to be the owner or manager of the establishment who instructed the employee to remove money from the safe or register and put it into a Bitcoin machine.

One of the employees was even provided a QR code used to scan on the machine.

The phone numbers the individuals have called from are the following:

407-594-0640

525-635-4651

It appears that both of these reports are scams.

If you are a business or employee and feel that you are being targeted by a scam, please contact your manager or supervisor, and do not transfer funds of any kind to unknown individuals without proper consent.

