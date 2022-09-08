Win Stuff
Man hikes the Appalachian Trail after wife of 57 years dies

A 78-year-old man hikes Appalachian Trail after the passing of his wife to help his church convert to solar energy. (SOURCE: WCCO)
By John Lauritsen
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Life’s journey takes us all down a variety of paths, and the current path for a 78-year-old Minnesota man is the Appalachian Trail.

Egon Overgaard started walking the trail in Georgia in March. By September, he had made it to Maine.

When he reached the Northeast, Overgaard took the time to reflect on not just the nearly 2,000 miles he’s hiked but also on the grief he’s trying to leave behind.

Overgaard said he spent the past few years caring for Carol, his wife of 57 years, as she battled a terminal illness.

“In my mind, she was as close to a perfect person as I knew,” he said.

When she died last winter, he said he was lost until he found a new purpose in hiking the Appalachian Trail.

He remembered the trail from his time in the Navy and thought that walking seemed like good therapy. After all, some people go for a stroll to clear their heads.

“I don’t know why it came to me, but it did,” he said.

Overgaard’s stroll took him across the eastern part of the U.S. through snow, sleet, rain and an unforgiving sun.

“I sleep in a tent most every night,” he said. “The trail is very interesting. It’s not the same ever.”

Overgaard said he has learned that the trail is very hilly, and he’s even had to scale boulders at times. Walking the entire path is like walking the equivalent of 15 Mount Everests.

“Pennsylvania was strewn with rocks and every one of them moved when you put your foot on them,” Overgaard said.

He said his favorite states hiked through have been Virginia and New Jersey.

Overgaard said there’s another reason he’s taken the trip. His Lutheran Church in Longville, Minnesota, is trying to convert to solar energy. They figure they can save money while helping the environment.

Overgaard’s trek is helping to raise funds for that project.

“I think solar power is a part of that future, so if I can do something to help that, I’m more than willing to,” he said.

Overgaard said he’s averaging 15 to 17 miles a day, and each night, he and the people traveling with him eat like it’s their job. He said he knows that every step he takes is one step closer to solar power and one step closer to closure.

Like so many others on the trail, he’s walking to heal.

“It’s a change in my life,” he said. “I guess I’m ready to embrace that.”

When Overgaard has completed his journey, he will have walked through 14 states.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

