Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg teen arrested for hindering prosecution in ongoing investigation

Janiyah Cooper was arrested by Hattiesburg police for refusing to cooperate in an ongoing...
Janiyah Cooper was arrested by Hattiesburg police for refusing to cooperate in an ongoing investigation.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen is in the Forrest County Jail tonight after refusing to cooperate with Hattiesburg police in an ongoing investigation.

Police arrested 18-year-old Janiyah Cooper on Wednesday, Sep. 7, on one count of hindering prosecution. Allegedly, Cooper refused to cooperate in the investigation of a shooting on Myrtle Street that occurred in May 2022.

Cooper is in the Forrest County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

Anyone with information pertaining to the May shooting should contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
police lights
Police seek to identify three individuals in grand larceny case
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

Petal Paving Project
$1.5 million paving project approved in Petal
Brews and Bites event
Downtown Hattiesburg Brews and Bites event
Michael Tyler
Grand jury returns indictment against rapper Mystikal for rape, domestic abuse
The City of Hattiesburg will begin phase two of upgrades to water station number one in three...
City of Hattiesburg making improvements to water infrastructure