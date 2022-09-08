Hattiesburg teen arrested for hindering prosecution in ongoing investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen is in the Forrest County Jail tonight after refusing to cooperate with Hattiesburg police in an ongoing investigation.

Police arrested 18-year-old Janiyah Cooper on Wednesday, Sep. 7, on one count of hindering prosecution. Allegedly, Cooper refused to cooperate in the investigation of a shooting on Myrtle Street that occurred in May 2022.

Cooper is in the Forrest County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

Anyone with information pertaining to the May shooting should contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

