Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Pocket Museum unveils official website

Milo now has a new “home” on the Internet to welcome all of his guests!
Milo now has a new “home” on the Internet to welcome all of his guests!(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s Tiniest Museum, located in Downtown Hattiesburg, now has its own website.

Grab a magnifying glass and peer into his tiny world where (on the desktop version) Milo, the museum curator, appears from his mouse hole to serve you wine and cheese.

Guest can look around his little world (which looks surprisingly like an alley) and click on his mailbox, the balloon dog Oscar and even get surprised by a black cat hiding in the bushes.

The mobile version of the website is not as animated. Still, it gives visitors a glimpse at past exhibits, information on the artists featured in the alley and a full history of how Mississippi’s Tiniest Museum came to be.

“The whimsy, flair and attention to detail in the Pocket alley is captured in the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum website,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which manages the Pocket Museum and alley. “We hope this website will reach people around the world, and bring even more visitors to our hidden little jewel in downtown Hattiesburg, Mississippi.”

There is always something new to see or experience in the alley. Exhibits change on the first day of each month and are as various, unique, quirky, bizarre, sweet, macabre and unpredictable as the weather in South Mississippi.

Visitors to the site can also submit an exhibit for consideration through the website.

“We welcome collections of all kinds to be submitted, but we will only choose the most interesting for exhibition,” said Taylor.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Underwood, 35, to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed...
Jury convicts Hattiesburg man of manslaughter, sentenced to 20 years
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say
Police report that two suspects have been identified in an ongoing grand larceny investigation...
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
Hattiesburg police are looking for 28-year-old Cedrick Moffett, Jr. after a domestic dispute...
WANTED: Man wanted in Hattiesburg shooting, one injured

Latest News

Downtown Hattiesburg Brews and Bites event
Downtown Hattiesburg Brews and Bites event
Brews and Bites event
Downtown Hattiesburg Brews and Bites event
The City of Hattiesburg will begin phase two of upgrades to water station number one in three...
City of Hattiesburg making improvements to water infrastructure
BOOKS BY DR. JASON A. BEVERLY
Hub City author visits hometown for ‘Lunch with Books’ at the library