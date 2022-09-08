Hattiesburg Pocket Museum unveils official website

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s Tiniest Museum, located in Downtown Hattiesburg, now has its own website.

Grab a magnifying glass and peer into his tiny world where (on the desktop version) Milo, the museum curator, appears from his mouse hole to serve you wine and cheese.

Guest can look around his little world (which looks surprisingly like an alley) and click on his mailbox, the balloon dog Oscar and even get surprised by a black cat hiding in the bushes.

The mobile version of the website is not as animated. Still, it gives visitors a glimpse at past exhibits, information on the artists featured in the alley and a full history of how Mississippi’s Tiniest Museum came to be.

“The whimsy, flair and attention to detail in the Pocket alley is captured in the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum website,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which manages the Pocket Museum and alley. “We hope this website will reach people around the world, and bring even more visitors to our hidden little jewel in downtown Hattiesburg, Mississippi.”

There is always something new to see or experience in the alley. Exhibits change on the first day of each month and are as various, unique, quirky, bizarre, sweet, macabre and unpredictable as the weather in South Mississippi.

Visitors to the site can also submit an exhibit for consideration through the website.

“We welcome collections of all kinds to be submitted, but we will only choose the most interesting for exhibition,” said Taylor.

