Hattiesburg gets ready for the city’s 21st 9/11 memorial

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg city leaders are preparing for its annual 9/11 memorial ceremony.

The city’s 21st memorial will begin at 8:40 a.m. on Sunday at the Twin Tower art installation at Main Street and Mcleod Street intersection, in front of Fire Station #1.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the ceremony would include the tolling of the bells, the playing of TAPS and the Hattiesburg High school string quartet playing the national anthem.

“We have the longest running, the most poignant, the most memorable ceremony each year in the state of Mississippi,” said Barker. “And I won’t talk. And (I) really ask our people to support events a lot, but for Memorial Day, Veterans Day and particularly September 11, I really encourage our folks to make plans to be here.”

Mayor Barker said this is a time to come together as a community to remember those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

