Gautier Police Department cracking down to better protect spectators at sporting events

Gautier High School Football Stadium
By Josh Jackson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The next game played at Gautier High School’s football stadium, spectators can plan to see more officers. Gautier Police arrested four people during last Friday night’s rivalry game between Pascagoula and Gautier. It’s something Lieutenant James McGhee said Gautier PD will not tolerate.

“One of the issues when it comes to sports now is that a lot of people can’t separate the fun in sports from the seriousness of the rivalry, and beefs,” McGhee said.

Jordan Irving and Joshua Hudson were both arrested for having a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon. Irving was out on bond for charges related to shooting in Moss Point. Zavionne Payne and Tatyana McCullar were charged with disorderly conduct.

“That’s really the issue that we’re having,” McGhee added. “A lot of gang activities that are being carried over into school activities and other community activities. They are showing up and not empty-handed. They will bring their firearms wherever they go because of the beefs and the rivalries.”

McGhee said Police Chief David Bever is authorizing more investigators, plain-clothes officers, and unmarked vehicles for the remaining contests. It’s an added layer of security to provide a family atmosphere for those watching the games.

“I think it really sets a tone,” said McGhee. “I think people really understand and see that we’re taking it seriously when it comes to our students, faculty, and staff within our school district.”

