Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

A few showers will be possible tomorrow. Friday will be wet and rainy.

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 9/7
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly cloudy storms will continue to move off toward the south. We should be clear by 9 to 10 pm. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Deep tropical moisture will move in on Friday, giving us a really good chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 80s. Showers may linger into the evening, which could be trouble for those Friday night football games.

A few scattered t-storms will be possible for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A dry cold front will move in early next week. That could give us our first taste of fall with dry air and low humidity! Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
police lights
Police seek to identify three individuals in grand larceny case
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 9/7
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 9/7
Surge protectors are the best way to protect your electronics from a lightning strike.
Protecting Your Electronics From Lightning Strikes
lightning strike
Protecting Your Electronics From Lightning Strikes
09/06 Rex’s ‘chance for rainshowers’ Tuesday evening forcast
09/06 Rex’s ‘chance for rainshowers’ Tuesday evening forcast