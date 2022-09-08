A few showers will be possible tomorrow. Friday will be wet and rainy.

This evening will be mostly cloudy storms will continue to move off toward the south. We should be clear by 9 to 10 pm. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Deep tropical moisture will move in on Friday, giving us a really good chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 80s. Showers may linger into the evening, which could be trouble for those Friday night football games.

A few scattered t-storms will be possible for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A dry cold front will move in early next week. That could give us our first taste of fall with dry air and low humidity! Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

