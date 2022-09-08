Downtown Hattiesburg Brews and Bites event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Hattiesburg is gearing up for its second Brews and Bites event on Saturday, Sep. 10.

Food trucks will serve craft beer paired with favorite foods like shrimp and grits or tacos and jambalaya.

Andrea Saffle, executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association, said all ages are welcome to attend the event, and there will be field games like giant Jenga and connect four.

“This is a great opportunity for us to highlight some of our local food vendors that we got and really push the food truck industry for downtown,” said Saffle. “But it also enables us to highlight our craft beer that is available here in Mississippi. You get to sample each of the food items, and you get two beers that will pair with each menu item. So you can taste the flavors and learn how to pair beer with food.”

Brews and Bites will be from 5 - 7 p.m. at Walthall Park in downtown Hattiesburg.

Tickets are available at hattiesburgcraftbeerfest.com and will be sold at the door.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.