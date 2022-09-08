Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards $70,000 to Mississippi

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WDAM) - On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. This includes grants to three organizations in the Pine Belt.

The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the country and aim to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.

The three organizations in the Pine Belt will receive the following amounts:

Hattiesburg Gems - $3,000

University of Southern Mississippi Foundation - $3,900

Columbia Primary School - $2,000

A list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org . The Mississippi grants are expected to positively impact the lives of approximately 5,200 individuals in the state.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s work to help individuals pursue their dreams and educational goals stand at the forefront of the Foundation’s philanthropic passions, and we are proud to extend our ongoing commitment to support youth education through today’s grant announcement,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation chairman. “We understand the challenges educators and literacy programs may face and are proud to invest in local literacy and education initiatives to further demonstrate our mission of Serving Others.”

Applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer and adult literacy programs will be available at www.dgliteracy.org in January of 2023.

These grants aim to support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones.

