Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards $70,000 to Mississippi

This includes grants to three organizations in the Pine Belt.
Dollar General
Dollar General(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WDAM) - On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. This includes grants to three organizations in the Pine Belt.

The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the country and aim to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.

The three organizations in the Pine Belt will receive the following amounts:

  • Hattiesburg Gems - $3,000
  • University of Southern Mississippi Foundation - $3,900
  • Columbia Primary School - $2,000

A list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The Mississippi grants are expected to positively impact the lives of approximately 5,200 individuals in the state.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s work to help individuals pursue their dreams and educational goals stand at the forefront of the Foundation’s philanthropic passions, and we are proud to extend our ongoing commitment to support youth education through today’s grant announcement,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation chairman. “We understand the challenges educators and literacy programs may face and are proud to invest in local literacy and education initiatives to further demonstrate our mission of Serving Others.”

Applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer and adult literacy programs will be available at www.dgliteracy.org in January of 2023.

These grants aim to support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Police report that two suspects have been identified in an ongoing grand larceny investigation...
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Underwood, 35, to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed...
Jury convicts Hattiesburg man of manslaughter, sentenced to 20 years
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say

Latest News

Midday Headlines 9/8
Midday Headlines 9/8
Milo now has a new “home” on the Internet to welcome all of his guests!
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum unveils official website
Scam alert
Police warn businesses of scam calls in Hattiesburg
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody