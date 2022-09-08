$1.5 million paving project approved in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - At Tuesday’s meeting, the Petal Board of Aldermen accepted and approved the bid for a $1.5 million paving project for the city, which Mayor Tony Ducker said is the biggest one yet.

“Basically, I asked the alderman to give me a list, and we basically worked off of that,” said Ducker. “I was really glad I was able to say we are spreading this out equally, but there’s really an emphasis on getting some of the worst roads, getting them taken care of first.”

Ducker said the paving would begin in early spring of next year, but the city is working on preparing the roads before laying down the asphalt.

“The takeaway is oil and water don’t mix really well, so the potholes will show up after the rain, so we try to address that as well,” said Ducker. “People see what’s going on top of the road, but understand as well, we’ve got a large, massive amount of projects that are fixing to start taking care of the underneath. The worst thing you can do is pave a mile of the road and then have three water leaks on it the next week. So we want to avoid that as much as possible.”

The mayor also said the city is using money from the internet sales tax and the county to help fund the project.

“And then some of the sales tax and things of that nature that gets paid to the county as part of their budget process, by law, they have to give us, 50% of it,” said Ducker. “So we end up getting some of that money we count on every year. Hopefully, we can stretch the dollars from the county and the city and any federal funds we can come into as well, to make things better.”

According to Ducker, the project will cover about 37 roads in Petal.

