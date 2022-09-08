Win Stuff
09/08 Ryan’s “Spotty Showers” Thursday Morning Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another nice day ahead for your Thursday in the Pine Belt! Similar to what we’ve seen most of this week, it will once again be a bit of a mixed back across the area. We’ll begin the day with some lingering clouds left over from last night’s storms, see some sun through the morning and early afternoon, then scattered cloud cover and at least a couple of isolated showers develop as we head into the evening. So, a little bit of everything today, but Friday will unfortunately trend in a much wetter direction. The broad low just to the south of us will sit tight until it finally is kicked from the area by another cold front Monday, gradually weakening over the weekend. That means Friday will be our wettest day, not great news for the Friday night football crowd, then we’ll see chances gradually thin over the weekend. By Monday rain chances will be down to 20% or less, and the rest of the week is nothing but dry, sunny, and still cooler-than-average afternoons.

