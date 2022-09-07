WANTED: Man wanted in Hattiesburg shooting, one injured
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is on the run after shooting at his mother during a domestic dispute.
Cedrick Moffett, Jr., 28, is wanted for domestic violence - aggravated assault in connection to a domestic-related shooting on Quinn Street that occurred around noon on Wednesday, Sep. 7.
The Hattiesburg Police Department said Moffett allegedly got into a verbal altercation with his mother before firing a gun and grazing her with the bullet.
Medical personnel examined the woman on the scene, but she refused transportation to a hospital.
Moffett fled the scene in a gray Ford Focus with the tag number FRA 9197.
Anyone with any information on Moffett’s whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
