WANTED: Man wanted in Hattiesburg shooting, one injured

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is on the run after shooting at his mother during a domestic dispute.

Cedrick Moffett, Jr., 28, is wanted for domestic violence - aggravated assault in connection to a domestic-related shooting on Quinn Street that occurred around noon on Wednesday, Sep. 7.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said Moffett allegedly got into a verbal altercation with his mother before firing a gun and grazing her with the bullet.

Medical personnel examined the woman on the scene, but she refused transportation to a hospital.

Moffett fled the scene in a gray Ford Focus with the tag number FRA 9197.

Anyone with any information on Moffett’s whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

