USM sees record-breaking donations in FY22

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - FY22 comes to a close at the end of this month, and it was a record-breaking fiscal year for the University of Southern Mississippi.

“We have spent all of our time actually creating relationships, building engagement opportunities for alumni and friends to gather private support for the university,” said Stace Mercier, executive director of the USM Foundation.

The USM Foundation is an organization that helps raise private support funds for the university.

During FY22, the USM Foundation received $16.9 million in donations.

“2022 was an amazing year,” Mercier said. “There were a couple of really notable things that occurred.”

Out of that $16.9 million, about $4.9 million was given to 2,200 students for scholarships.

“We, you know, aim every day to help those students to find people who want to invest in someone’s future...,” Mercier said. “We have seen scholarship support steadily increase now over the last couple of years highly as a result of new scholarship endowments.”

The record-breaking numbers come from the launch of the foundation’s capital campaign.

It’s called Give Wing: The Campaign for Southern Miss.

“Of that $150 million, about $120 million of it is for student success,” Mercier said. “Over $80 million is for scholarships specifically. So, that would be any academic programs, student athletic scholarships.”

The USM Foundation has already raised 84% of its goal for the Give Wing Campaign. However, it still has another 3.5 years to go, so the university expects to meet the fundraising goal of $150 million.

