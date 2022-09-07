Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

USM sees record-breaking donations in FY22

FY22 comes to a close at the end of this month, and it was a record-breaking fiscal year for the University of Southern Mississippi.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - FY22 comes to a close at the end of this month, and it was a record-breaking fiscal year for the University of Southern Mississippi.

“We have spent all of our time actually creating relationships, building engagement opportunities for alumni and friends to gather private support for the university,” said Stace Mercier, executive director of the USM Foundation.

The USM Foundation is an organization that helps raise private support funds for the university.

During FY22, the USM Foundation received $16.9 million in donations.

“2022 was an amazing year,” Mercier said. “There were a couple of really notable things that occurred.”

Out of that $16.9 million, about $4.9 million was given to 2,200 students for scholarships.

“We, you know, aim every day to help those students to find people who want to invest in someone’s future...,” Mercier said. “We have seen scholarship support steadily increase now over the last couple of years highly as a result of new scholarship endowments.”

The record-breaking numbers come from the launch of the foundation’s capital campaign.

It’s called Give Wing: The Campaign for Southern Miss.

“Of that $150 million, about $120 million of it is for student success,” Mercier said. “Over $80 million is for scholarships specifically. So, that would be any academic programs, student athletic scholarships.”

The USM Foundation has already raised 84% of its goal for the Give Wing Campaign. However, it still has another 3.5 years to go, so the university expects to meet the fundraising goal of $150 million.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
police lights
Police seek to identify three individuals in grand larceny case
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

Michael Tyler
Grand jury returns indictment against rapper Mystikal for rape, domestic abuse
The City of Hattiesburg will begin phase two of upgrades to water station number one in three...
City of Hattiesburg making improvements to water infrastructure
BOOKS BY DR. JASON A. BEVERLY
Hub City author visits hometown for ‘Lunch with Books’ at the library
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 9/7
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 9/7