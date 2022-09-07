Southern Beverage provides 2 truckloads of water for Jackson

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Beverage Company Inc. drove two trucks loaded with water to Jackson in response to the current water crisis.

The canned water, provided by Anheuser-Busch in partnership with The American Red Cross, was delivered to New Horizon Church and local universities throughout Jackson.

“This is our community, and these are the people we serve every day,” said Theo Costas, CEO of Southern Beverage Company. “It’s the very least we can do during this time of extreme hardship.”

Anheuser-Busch and Southern Beverage Company have a long tradition of providing emergency drinking water during times of crisis. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have provided more than 86 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises nationwide.

The water was sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Cartersville, Ga., which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water to be ready to help communities in times of disaster.

“Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations,” said Heath Bennett, Southern Beverage sales manager.

