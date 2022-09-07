Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Southern Beverage provides 2 truckloads of water for Jackson

The canned water was delivered to New Horizon Church and local universities throughout Jackson.
The canned water was delivered to New Horizon Church and local universities throughout Jackson.(Southern Beverage Company)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Beverage Company Inc. drove two trucks loaded with water to Jackson in response to the current water crisis.

The canned water, provided by Anheuser-Busch in partnership with The American Red Cross, was delivered to New Horizon Church and local universities throughout Jackson.

“This is our community, and these are the people we serve every day,” said Theo Costas, CEO of Southern Beverage Company. “It’s the very least we can do during this time of extreme hardship.”

Anheuser-Busch and Southern Beverage Company have a long tradition of providing emergency drinking water during times of crisis. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have provided more than 86 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises nationwide.

The water was sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Cartersville, Ga., which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water to be ready to help communities in times of disaster.

“Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations,” said Heath Bennett, Southern Beverage sales manager.

Caption

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
police lights
Police seek to identify three individuals in grand larceny case
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Tickets for ZZ Top Raw Whiskey Tour go on sale on Friday, Sept. 9.
ZZ Top set to perform in Hattiesburg in November

Latest News

Several topics were covered, focusing on communication and safety during an accident involving...
Covington County EMA hosts first aircraft accident seminar
Pine Belt Area Bottled Water Drive for Jackson
Pine Belt kicks off bottled water drive for Jackson
The Hattiesburg City Council was presented the proposed budget for FY23 on Tuesday.
FY23 budget set to raise minimum wage for most city employees
Three Hattiesburg Police Department officers received special recognition for their efforts in...
3 HPD officers recognized for utilizing crisis intervention training