Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Robert Henry earns MACCC Offensive Player of the Week

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College’s Robert Henry has been named the MACCC Offensive Player of the Week.

Henry, a 5-foot-10, 184-pound sophomore running back from Lumberton, rushed 18 times for 190 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 11 Jones to a 44-0 win over Itawamba in the season opener for both teams. He also had one pass reception for four yards.

Henry scored the game’s first four touchdowns on runs of 45, one, one and seven yards. He also had a 79-yard run to set up a score.

The Bobcats return home to face No. 6 East Mississippi in a 7 p.m. game on Thursday. The game will air on JCJC.TV, SuperTalk WLAU-FM, 99.3, and SuperTalkLaurel.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Sumrall, 18, of Heidelberg.
Heidelberg man arrested on multiple charges in Jones Co.
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

Latest News

Luke Stewart, Oak Grove
Player of the Week: Luke Stewart’s 51-yard FG lifts Oak Grove to walk-off win
Luke Stewart, Oak Grove
Player of the Week: Luke Stewart's 51-yard FG lifts Oak Grove to walk-off win
Robert Henry, Jones College
Robert Henry earns MACCC Offensive Player of the Week
The Petal Healing Garden is taking to the baseball diamond to raise funds with a Home Run Derby...
Petal Healing Garden home run derby fundraiser moved to Saturday