Robert Henry earns MACCC Offensive Player of the Week

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College’s Robert Henry has been named the MACCC Offensive Player of the Week.

Henry, a 5-foot-10, 184-pound sophomore running back from Lumberton, rushed 18 times for 190 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 11 Jones to a 44-0 win over Itawamba in the season opener for both teams. He also had one pass reception for four yards.

Henry scored the game’s first four touchdowns on runs of 45, one, one and seven yards. He also had a 79-yard run to set up a score.

The Bobcats return home to face No. 6 East Mississippi in a 7 p.m. game on Thursday. The game will air on JCJC.TV, SuperTalk WLAU-FM, 99.3, and SuperTalkLaurel.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.