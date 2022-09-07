Win Stuff
Protecting Your Electronics From Lightning Strikes

Surge protectors are the best way to protect your electronics from a lightning strike.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) - Surge protectors are the best way to protect your electronics from a lightning strike.

Andrew Jones, a Dixie Electric Power Company distribution engineer, said that it’s best to replace a surge protector every three to five years, unless a lightning strike impacts them.

“It depends on how frequent you have lightning strikes and how close it is to your house,” Andrew said. “The closer it is to your house, the more the surge protector has to dissipate that energy. You know, here in Mississippi, we do have a frequent amount of lightning strikes.”

If a lightning strike occurs very close to your home, replacing the surge protector immediately will give your electronics the proper protection they need.

If lightning storms frequently occur in your area but do not directly impact your home, replace your surge protectors every two years.

