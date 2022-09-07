Pine Belt kicks off bottled water drive for Jackson

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday morning, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker and representatives from both the Forrest County and Lamar County boards of supervisors shared how Pine Belt citizens can help our neighbors in Jackson during its water crisis.

Through Friday, Sept. 16, residents can drop off donations of unopened plastic water bottles at fire stations throughout the Pine Belt.

Local emergency management agencies will later help transport the water to provide support to Jackson residents through Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and its distribution points.

“Our area isn’t a stranger to hard times,” said Barker. “During our hardest days, our friends from all over the state have stepped in to help. Today, we’re more than glad to pay that forward through a collaborative approach with the City of Petal, Lamar County and Forrest County.”

“It’s very important that we do something of this nature,” said Ducker. “When we were in similar situations through natural disasters where we were without water and power, others stepped forward. At the end of the day, it’s the little acts like an extra case of water that means someone cares – and now is the time we get to do the same for others.”

There are more than 25 locations throughout Forrest and Lamar counties where unopened water bottles can be dropped off. A full list of participating stations and municipal buildings is located below:

City of Hattiesburg Fire Stations

Fire Station #1 - 810 Main Street, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #3 - 53 Academy Drive, Ste 1, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #4 - 5033 Hwy 42, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #5 - 922 E Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #6 - 3804 Montague Boulevard, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #7 - 46 Parkway Boulevard, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #8 - 104 Lamar Boulevard, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #9 - Hwy 49 North, Hattiesburg

City of Petal Fire Station

John E. Anderson Fire Station #1 - 102 Fairchild Drive, Petal

Station #2 - 109 West Eighth Avenue, Petal

Station #3 - 1187 Highway 42, Petal

Forrest County Volunteer Fire Stations

North Forrest - 2315 Glendale Avenue, Hattiesburg

Dixie - 19 Dixie Barn Road, Hattiesburg

Sunrise - 1071 Luther Carter Road, Hattiesburg

McLaurin - 310 Carter Road, Hattiesburg

Brooklyn - 48 Old Hwy 49 W to Brooklyn Road, Brooklyn

Macedonia - 609 Macedonia Road, Petal

Carnes - 268 John Morris Road, Lumberton

Rawls Springs - 512 Archie Smith Road, Hattiesburg

Lamar County Volunteer Fire Stations

Sumrall – 54 Pine Street

Purvis – 805 Main Street

Lumberton – 21 N First Street

Oak Grove – 2536 Old Hwy 24

Northeast Lamar Station 2 – 5502 West 4th Street

Northeast Lamar Station 1 – 753 Weathersby Road

Central Lamar - 1 Keystone Drive

