Now hiring! Highway Patrol to hold job fairs at Hattiesburg sub-station

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Looking for a new career? The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now recruiting for Cadet Class 67.

The class will begin an 18-week training course in late January 2023 at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl.

Applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications:

  • Applicants 23 years old or older must have a high school diploma or GED.
  • Applicants between the ages of 21-23 must have either 60 college credit hours, a high school diploma or GED with four years of active-duty military or six years of National Guard service, or a high school diploma with one year of service as a certified, sworn law enforcement officer.
  • All applicants must be a citizen of the United States and a resident of Mississippi at the time of appointment.
  • All applicants must have a valid driver’s license.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will host a job fair at the Troop J Sub-Station in Hattiesburg (#35 J.M. Tatum Drive) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on September 24.

Applications for Cadet Class 67 are available at Troop Sub-Stations across the state and at MHP Headquarters in Jackson (1900 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue). A downloadable electronic application is also available here.

“Mississippians want to feel safe as they travel across the state, and we are dedicated to maintaining a safe Mississippi,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “Class 67 will afford us the opportunity to add to the ranks of not only the Highway Patrol but to supplement the ranks of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as well. We encourage men and women that are seeking a fulfilling career of service to apply and join the largest law enforcement agency in Mississippi.”

For additional information, interested candidates can email mhprecruiting@dps.ms.gov.

